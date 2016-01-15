Attorneys file motion to seal documents in Slager case

Attorneys for a former North Charleston Police Officer accused of shooting and killing an unarmed man have filed a motion to seal certain court documents.

According to a motion filed Thursday, Michael Slager and his attorneys are asking for documents in his September 2015 bond hearing and January 2016 bond reconsideration to be sealed so some of the information can be redacted.

Slager and his attorneys want the documents formally filed so the press and public can view them, but with content that may identify people who wrote letters about Slager's character removed in order to respect their privacy.

That information includes the names, addresses, telephone numbers and email addresses of the authors. Slager is asking that their full names be replaced with their initials.

The court document argues the redaction would be consistent with the amount of editing allowed in Freedom of Information Act requests in order to protect the privacy interests of individual authors.

The document mentions that one or more of the letters submitted to the court contains the names of minors.

Slager is asking the court to consider the public significance of the case and potential harm that could be caused if the parties were identified when making a decision.

According to the document, concern to protect the identities of the authors arose after a local reporter asked to view them.

Slager was released on bond early January, eight months after being charged in the shooting death of Walter Scott.

