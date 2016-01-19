Family displaced after house fire in Colleton County

A family is displaced after a morning fire in Colleton County.

Firefighters with Colleton County Fire-Rescue say they arrived to find a mobile home engulfed in flames on the 20,500 block of Augusta Hwy Monday around 10:30 a.m.

They say it took about 20 minutes to gain control of the blaze, but traffic on Augusta Hwy was blocked for two hours as firefighters responded.

"The interior of the home suffered heavy fire damage with the roof burned away on one end and most of the floor burned away near the front," reads a release from Colleton County Fire-Rescue.

Officials say one bedroom at the rear of the structure was salvaged.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but officials say it looked like it started in a front bedroom.

Copyright 2016 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.