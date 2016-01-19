CofC student falls from sixth floor of campus apartment building

A College of Charleston student was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries Sunday after falling from the sixth floor of a campus apartment building.

A witness told an officer the 19-year-old victim was yelling at a group on the second floor of the Sterling Campus Center Apartments from a sixth floor balcony.

According to the witness, the victim fell and landed on his head after leaning over the railing to spit on the party below. The witness said both both parties were intoxicated.

Both Charleston Police and College of Charleston Public Safety responded.

At the hospital, the student told officers he wasn't pushed and did not jump. He confirmed the fall was accidental.

The building is located on George Street, behind the Sottile Theatre.

