Charleston County Family Court offering new payment method

The Charleston County Family Court is offering a new, convenient payment method for people making child and spousal support payments.

According to a news release, people can now make credit or debit card payments to Charleston County Family Court through the GovPayNet payment system starting Tuesday.

GovPayNet accepts all major credit and debit cards for payments online at www.GovPayNow.com, or by phone at 1-888-604-7888.

There is a fee of 3.5 percent, or $3.50 minimum, for online payments.

The fee for using the call center is 5 percent, or $5.00 minimum.

Both fees are charged by the processing company.

According to the news release, the addition of this service adds no additional cost to taxpayers.

