Aaron Maybin

Reporter

Professional Experience:
Associate Producer, WISN-TV in Milwaukee, Wis.
Investigative Reporter, Carnegie-Knight News21 Initiative 

Hometown:
Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Education:
I received my B.A. in Journalism from Marquette University.

Family:
Most of my family lives in the Midwest. My parents are my support system and number one fans. I have an older sister who is working in Mali, Africa as a Peace Corps volunteer.

Hobbies & Interests:
There is nothing better than quality time with family and friends. I am also an avid swimmer and runner. I am hoping to complete a triathlon in the next years. I mostly root for the Green Bay Packers and Marquette University Basketball.

Likes Best About the Lowcountry:
There is so much happening in Lowcountry. You truly can’t get enough of the people, food, farmer’s markets and wonderful weather.

Most interesting assignment:
While investigating American gun violence for the Carnegie-Knight News21 fellowship, I traveled to Flint, Michigan to capture the pervasive violence and disparities within the city. I was able to report on the resilience of a neighborhood church that is taking men off the street and training them to be leaders within the communities. In a city where a dream can easily fade, I found a glimmer of light all around.

