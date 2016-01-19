Aaron Maybin

Reporter



Professional Experience:

Associate Producer, WISN-TV in Milwaukee, Wis.

Investigative Reporter, Carnegie-Knight News21 Initiative



Hometown:

Milwaukee, Wisconsin



Education:

I received my B.A. in Journalism from Marquette University.



Family:

Most of my family lives in the Midwest. My parents are my support system and number one fans. I have an older sister who is working in Mali, Africa as a Peace Corps volunteer.



Hobbies & Interests:

There is nothing better than quality time with family and friends. I am also an avid swimmer and runner. I am hoping to complete a triathlon in the next years. I mostly root for the Green Bay Packers and Marquette University Basketball.



Likes Best About the Lowcountry:

There is so much happening in Lowcountry. You truly can’t get enough of the people, food, farmer’s markets and wonderful weather.



Most interesting assignment:

While investigating American gun violence for the Carnegie-Knight News21 fellowship, I traveled to Flint, Michigan to capture the pervasive violence and disparities within the city. I was able to report on the resilience of a neighborhood church that is taking men off the street and training them to be leaders within the communities. In a city where a dream can easily fade, I found a glimmer of light all around.

Contact:

