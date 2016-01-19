Aaron Maybin

The State Department of Health and Environmental Control is investigating a West Ashley assisted living facility where a resident went missing.More >>
Two members of the Charleston County School District are holding a news conference Wednesday morning.More >>
U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents seized more than $120,000 worth of counterfeit children's toys that arrived at the Charleston port.More >>
South Carolina's highest court says people in same-sex relationships should get the same legal protections against domestic violence as heterosexual couples.More >>
Berkeley County deputies and U.S. Marshals arrested a 33-year-old Moncks Corner man accused of deserting the Army 15 years ago.More >>
