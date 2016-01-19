Report: Man recovering after shooting near I-26

A North Charleston man is recovering from a gunshot wound he sustained while driving on I-26.

According to a police report, the man was driving on the interstate when he heard gunshots in the area of Montague Avenue and Mall Drive.

When he got onto I-26, he said he touched his leg and noticed he had been shot.

The man told officers he had just left a memorial service for a relative.

The victim said he did not know who was shooting, or why they would be shooting.

Officers responded to the incident just before 10 p.m. They found bullet holes on the man's vehicle, and blood in the driver's seat and rear driver's side seat.

The North Charleston Police Department is investigating.

