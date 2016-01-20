Mount Pleasant Police looking to identify men suspected of credit card fraud

The Mount Pleasant Police Department wants the public's help identifying two men suspected of using a cloned credit card at several town businesses.

According to the agency, the purchases were made the day after Christmas.

The department has not yet released the names of the businesses where the cloned card was used.

Anyone with information on the two suspects is asked to call Detective Corporal Eckert at 843-884-4176, or email him at deckert@tompsc.com.

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can submit a tip here.

