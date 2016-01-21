Firefighters extinguish apartment fire in Grand Oaks

Firefighters extinguished a fire at the Grove Park Apartments in Charleston Wednesday night.

It happened on Pickering Lane within the Grand Oaks Plantation area of West Ashley.

The Charleston Fire Department, Charleston Police and EMS responded to the scene.

Officials say smoke was coming from the back of the two story apartment. Crews contained the fire to the second floor balcony.

Police are still investigating the cause.

No injuries were reported.

