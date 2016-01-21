Two charged with trafficking methamphetamine in North Charleston

Two men have been arrested and hundreds of grams of methamphetamine and marijuana seized after a traffic stop in North Charleston Wednesday.

Laquan Smith and Darrell Jordan have been charged with trafficking illegal drugs.

According to an incident report, North Charleston police officers were patrolling the area of Rivers Avenue and Ashley Phosphate Road when they noticed a tan Ford Focus with its license plate covered by a black substance and falling off. The vehicle also had a defective brake light and made a U-turn cutting across four lanes of traffic.

The officers initiated a traffic stop at the Exxon gas station on Ashley Phosphate Road and Northwoods Boulevard at 4:15 p.m.

Officers said they could smell marijuana as they approached the vehicle.

Smith, who was driving the vehicle, was asked to step out. He confirmed he had smoked marijuana earlier.

Officers then saw a small amount of a drug that later tested positive for marijuana in the center console of the vehicle, and the two men were put in handcuffs.

During a K-9 search, officers found 354.5 grams of meth and 4.8 grams of marijuana in the car's glove compartment.

