McClellanville man charged with rape of 11-year-old girl

A McClellanville man has been charged with the rape of a minor.

According to an affidavit, an 11-year-old girl's mother reported the child was sexually assaulted while staying in the home of Hoyt Donald Fludd and his wife in July of 2015.

In January 2016, the child told a forensic interviewer that she walked into Fludd's room to find him holding a needle with a belt wrapped around his arm. The child tried to leave, but the defendant locked the door and raped her, the affidavit states.

According to the affidavit, Fludd told the child he would kill her if she told anyone.

Fludd remains at the Charleston County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.

