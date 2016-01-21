South Carolina men split Powerball prize

Two men from South Carolina are splitting a 50,000 Powerball prize.

According to a statement from the South Carolina Education Lottery, a lottery ticket shared between the two men matched all but one number in Wednesday's $1.5 billion drawing.

The two live in different parts of the state — according to the South Carolina Education Lottery — one in Charleston, and the other in Greenville.

Friends for 30 years, they say they’ll keep chasing the jackpot and sharing the winnings fifty-fifty.

“This was just practice,” they said.

The odds of winning $50,000 by matching four white ball numbers and the red Powerball® number are 1 in 913,129.

The two bought their ticket at the Tiger Mart on N. Kings Highway in Myrtle Beach.

