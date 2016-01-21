CCSD employee facing child pornography charges

A forensic investigation has led to the arrest of an employee with the Charleston County School District.

Gethers, a parent advocate at Dunston Elementary School in North Charleston was arrested Thursday and charged with third degree sexual exploitation of a minor following a 22-month investigation.

Word spread quickly to parents, many who know Gethers well.

"I'm absolutely stunned and shocked and scared," Tasha, who's child attends the school said.

"My son went to the Stingrays game with him Sunday. He brought my son home from the Stingrays game, saved me a trip from having to go back and I would never think that," parent Jamie Barientos said.

In March of 2014, a representative from the district's IT Department filed a report stating possible child pornography was found on a district laptop issued to Marvin Gethers, an incident report states.

Now, almost two years later he's been charged.

"I love the school but honestly I feel just as if they should have done better that it took 22 months," parent Emily Bertch said.

Gethers was fired Thursday.

If convicted, he faces up to ten years in prison.

Copyright 2016 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.