Victim: Robber stole 'physical, spiritual food' outside church

The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man they believe robbed a woman outside of a church Thursday.

Thursday morning, a 72-year-old woman told investigators a man had just stolen her spiritual and physical food at gunpoint – he took a bag that contained her bible and her lunch. The incident happened outside of the Greater Faith Baptist Church on Dorchester Avenue.

“This lady was in the parking lot of the church grounds when the subject pushed her against her car, demanding she give up her bag,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “Although she fought him, he jerked her bag from her, pointing a silver handgun at her as he fled.”

The Sheriff's Office arrived on the scene at 10:35 a.m. and used a K-9 unit in an attempt to track the suspect.

They didn't find him, but surveillance video from the church shows a man standing outside of the building.

Deputies are calling him a person of interest and want to question him. Anyone with information on the man’s identity is asked to contact the OCSO at 803-534-3550, or call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

