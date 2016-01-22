Slager case: Attorneys asking for Walter Scott's military records

A new motion has been filed in the case for Michael Slager, the former North Charleston police officer accused of shooting and killing an unarmed man in April of last year.

Slager's attorneys, Andrew Savage and Shaun Kent, are asking for access to records from Walter Scott's Coast Guard service.

They argue they need the documents to prepare for Slager's defense.

They're also asking that Walter Scott's official military personnel file be sealed to protect data that would identify any other people mentioned.

Slager is charged with Scott's murder.

He was released from custody in early January after posting $500,000 bond.

Both he and Walter Scott served in the Coast Guard.

