Deputies investigating body found in Johns island

The Charleston County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was found deceased inside a Johns Island home.

According to a news release, deputies were dispatched to a home on the 1200 block of Main Road, where a body was found inside.

Emergency Medical Service personnel pronounced the man dead on scene.

The release states detectives are unable to rule out foul play at this time. The investigation continues.

The Charleston County Coroner will identify the victim.

