N. Charleston church evacuated after office fire caused by unattended candle

A North Charleston church was evacuated Friday after a small fire, according to the North Charleston Fire Department.

According to Charleston County dispatchers, the fire occurred at Harvest Point Church, formerly Ferndale Baptist Church. The incident was called in at 12:32 p.m.

The only person at the church at the time of the fire was evacuated from the building.

Firefighters say there was smoke in the church's office.

NCFD officials say the cause of the fire was an unattended candle.

No injuries were reported.

"Residents are reminded to blow out candles and turn off portable heating devices when leaving a room," NCFD officials said.

