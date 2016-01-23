Comics, Oysters and a Play! Endless options to keep you busy this weekend

Here's whats going on around town to keep you busy this weekend.

Holy City Comic Con

The Holy City Comic Con debuts this Saturday! Comic book fans are invited to browse and shop vendor booths featuring artists, comic book vendors, artisans and much more! There will also be costumed guests on hand from the 501st Legion and other favorite superhero. Food will be available from Dashi Food Truck and Caribbean Creole. Admission is free. The 1st Annual Holy City Comic Con Vendor Expo will take place at Memminger Auditorium from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will be open to the public. More information can be found online at https://eventgrid.com/Events/18541/holy-city-comic-con

Oysters on the Point

Oysters at the Point is back! This Saturday this once a month winter series that features locally steamed oysters, chili, a Bloody Mary bar, live music, beer and much more is happening at the Charleston Harbor Resort and Marina in Mt. Pleasant. End the afternoon with a gorgeous sunset overlooking the Charleston Harbor. General Admission is $5, Children twelve and under are free. For more details visit their Facebook page at: Oysters on the Point.

Of Mice and Men

Threshold Repertory Theatre is bringing the heart-wrenching classic, Of Mice and Men to the stage during the month of January through February. Based on the award-winning novel by John Steinbeck, Of Mice and Men tells the story of two friends searching for work in California during the Great Depression. The play is showing this weekend on Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m.. Tickets are $25 for adults. Additional details can be found at: http://www.charlestontheater.com.

