Firefighters extinguish Johns Island boat fire

The Charleston Fire Department extinguished a fire on a boat at the St. Johns Yacht Harbor early Monday Morning.

The dock is located on the 2400 block of Maybank Highway, according to Charleston County Dispatch.

Dispatch says crews were called to the scene at 3:22 a.m. An employee there says the fire was confined to one boat.

Officials say the crews knocked the flames down in minutes. They will remain on scene for a while to monitor potential hot spots.

The top of the boat is completely gone. pic.twitter.com/mlzy0Ryl9z — Aaron Maybin (@Aaron_Maybin) January 25, 2016

