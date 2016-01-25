Walterboro home destroyed in weekend fire

Officials say a Walterboro home was destroyed in a fire Saturday evening.

According to Colleton County Fire-Rescue, several people reported seeing flames coming from a hose on Renee Court. Crews arrived four minutes later to find the single story home engulfed in flames.

The back of the building collapsed before crews arrived, indicating the building was burning for a while before anyone reported the fire.

It took about 15 minutes to bring the fire under control, according to a statement. Firefighters were on the scene for two hours.

No one was home during the time of the fire.

Officials say the cause of the blaze is under investigation.

Copyright 2016 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.