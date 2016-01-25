Family displaced after house fire in Colleton County

Crews arrived to a home on Saxby Hill Road to find heavy fire conditions in a one-room addition toward the back of a mobile home. (Photo Source: Colleton Co. Rescue-Fire)

Fire officials say one family is displaced after a fire in Colleton County Saturday.

According to a statement, crews arrived to Saxby Hill Road to find heavy fire conditions in a one-room addition toward the back of mobile home. The fire then spread from the addition into the home's living room.

"Firefighters had the fire under control within 20 minutes, but worked for another 45 minutes extinguishing hot spots and extensions into the attic space and crawl space," the statement reads.

Investigators believe the fire started near a wood-burning stove.

Officials say the home suffered extensive damage.

Crews were on scene for four hours.

Copyright 2016 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.