Coroner identifies victim in Berkeley County crash

The Berkeley County Coroner has identified the man killed in a Sunday night traffic accident in Berkeley County.

Coroner Bill Salisbury says 42-year-old Russell Dickerson was traveling on Charity Church Road just before midnight when he collided with another vehicle headed in the other direction.

He was ejected from his vehicle and pronounced dead on scene.

Both drivers were not wearing seat belts, officials with Highway Patrol say.

The death has been ruled accidental.

According to Highway Patrol, five people died on South Carolina roads between Friday at 6:00 p.m. and Sunday at midnight.

Copyright 2016 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.