Winning lottery ticket sold in the Lowcountry

Check your tickets! Someone who bought a lottery ticket in Mount Pleasant is $100,000 richer, according a statement from the South Carolina Education Lottery.

The Palmetto Cash 5 ticket for Sunday’s drawing matched all five numbers drawn to win the $100,000 top prize.

Here are the Palmetto Cash 5 numbers for Sunday, January 24:

9, 10, 32, 35, and 36 Power-Up: 3

According to the statement, had the ticket holder “Powered-Up” for an additional $1, the $100,000 top prize would have multiplied to $300,000.

The as yet unknown Palmetto Cash 5 player bought the ticket from Harris Teeter LLC #385 at 2195 Tea Planter Ln. in Mount Pleasant.

The winner has 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim the $100,000 prize.

Officials say more than 3,300 Palmetto Cash 5 players won prizes from $1 up to $100,000 in Sunday’s drawing.

The odds of winning $100,000 playing Palmetto Cash 5 are 1 in 501,942.

