Charleston County deputy arrested for DUI

A deputy with the Charleston County Sheriff's Office was arrested for driving under the influence Sunday.

According to a statement from the Summerville Police Department, an officer found Deputy Edward Clemens' car stopped in front of an active green light at West Columbia Avenue and 5 Points in Summerville.

The officer activated his horn, but Clemens' car didn't budge.

The traffic light turned red, and then green again, and the vehicle didn't move, according to the statement.

"I activated my blue lights to initiate the stop," wrote the officer in the report. "I conducted a passenger side approach when I observed the driver, later identified as Edward Clemens, to be asleep at the wheel."

The officer knocked on the car window in an attempt to wake Clemens up, but he didn't respond.

"I walked over to the driver's side of the vehicle and continuously knocked on the window to wake up Edward," the officer continues. "After multiple attempts... Edward woke up and unlocked the driver's door. I opened the door to acknowledge I was a Summerville Police officer."

According to the report, Clemens took his foot off the brake pedal, causing the vehicle to roll forward, before he acknowledged the officer.

"I [told] Edward to stop the vehicle, however, he did not comply after the first command," said the officer. "I had to request multiple times for Edward to stop the vehicle before complying and placing the vehicle in park."

The officer said he asked Clemens what was going on, and the deputy stated, "I guess I fell asleep." The officer could smell alcohol coming from inside the vehicle.

Clemens said he hadn't been drinking, but the officer noticed his speech was slurred and his eyes were bloodshot.

"I asked Edward for documentation for the vehicle and a driver's license. Edward opened his wallet and attempted to provide me with a debit card when I asked him where his driver's license was. Edward provided me with the insurance card after asking for documentation of the vehicle on a second command," said the officer.

Clemens said he drank two beers an hour and a half prior when the officer asked him to stand in front of his patrol car. Clemons refused to perform any field sobriety tests.

At that point, Clemens was told he was under arrest for driving under the influence.

A representative for the Charleston County Sheriff's Office says Clemens has been put on administrative leave with pay as a result of the incident.

He was hired and assigned to the patrol division in December of 2014.

Clemens remains at the Dorchester County Annex awaiting a bond hearing.

