Final meeting scheduled to discuss alternative transit on I-26

A meeting Thursday night will be the last chance residents have to give their feedback on plans to help traffic on I-26.

Berkeley, Charleston and Dorchester county governments teamed up with CARTA, the Federal Transportation Administration and more organizations for a way to ease traffic congestion on the I-26.

Researchers are hoping to come up with a system to convince drivers to park their cars and take buses or trains between Summerville and Downtown Charleston. Those buses and trains would have their own dedicated lanes on roads away from I-26. The proposal comes off the heels of the I-26 alternative study designed to improve transit across the region.

Transportation researchers say this project is part of a 20-year plan to enhance mobility in the area.

Tri-County leaders are hosting the meeting from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m. at Bethany United Methodist Church in Summerville.

Those unable to attend the public meetings can join the conversation via the online public forum at http://i26alt.mindmixer.com, where citizens can connect, communicate, and collaborate on the recommended transit alternative that will shape the 20-year plan for transit along the I-26 Corridor.

The project is expected to get started in the next five years.

Copyright 2016 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.