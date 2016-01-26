Shen Yun Performing Arts in Charleston Tuesday and Wednesday

The Shen Yun Experience is back in Charleston!

Based in New York, Shen Yun Performing Arts is the world's premier classical Chinese dance and music company.



The Shen Yun experience brings classical Chinese dance, folk and ethnic dances with lots of energy and a colorful display.



The show also incorporates a live orchestra that brings together Eastern and Western cultures.



The Shen Yun Experience is bringing over 5,000 years of Chinese culture to the United States in grand fashion.

The first showing was on Tuesday.

Organizers are giving you a second chance to see it at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center on Wednesday. The show begins at 7:30 PM and runs for 2 hours and 15 minutes, including intermission.



Ticket prices and more information can be found here: https://www.shenyunperformingarts.org/north-charleston.



Tickets are still available by phone at 1-800-745-3000 or at 1-888-974-3698 (Shen Yun Ticketing)



You can also get tickets through the North Charleston Performing Arts Center Box Office at:

North Charleston Performing Arts Center

5001 Coliseum Dr

North Charleston, SC 29418

