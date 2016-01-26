Dee Norton Lowcountry Children’s Center to hold 15th annual auction

The Dee Norton Lowcountry Children's Center is hosting the "Chart a Course for Children" Dinner Auction on February 4th.

The auction is in its 15th year and is known as one of Charleston’s most unique charity events.

The charity event is known for its intimate size and generous heart, raising over $2.1 million in the past 15 years to help abused children and their families seen at The Dee Norton Lowcountry Children’s Center (DNLCC).



The Cedar Room is this year's venue host and as DNLCC celebrates their 25th anniversary in 2016, the auction is celebrating and acknowledging that through the support of the community they have been able to help over 25,000 children and families who found healing at DNLCC in those 25 years.



Guests of the auction will enjoy cocktails and appetizers while bidding on various silent auction items, including vacations, dining opportunities and original art.



DNLCC’s mission is to keep children safe from abuse and trauma, and when either occurs, to work with our community to bring healing to these children and their families. All proceeds from this event support the delivery of critical services for abused children and their families seen at DNLCC.



Tickets for this auction are $225 per person. Reserved tables are also available: a table for eight guests is $2,500 and a table for ten guests is $3,000.



To purchase tickets please contact, Beverly Hutchinson at (843) 723-3600. More information and ticket prices can be found on the Dee Norton Lowcountry Children's Center website at: https://www.dnlcc.org/support/events/2016-chart-a-course/.

