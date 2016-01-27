Quantcast

Hwy 17 back open after crash involving bicycle, pickup truck

MOUNT PLEASANT, SC (WCSC) -

Highway 17 at Shelmore Boulevard in Mount Pleasant is back open after a crash involving a bicycle and a pickup truck early Wednesday morning.  

According to the agency's Twitter account, someone was injured in the accident.

It happened around 3 a.m., according to Charleston County Dispatch. 

The area was closed to traffic as the agency responded. Officers cleared the scene of the accident just before 4:30 a.m. 

This is a developing story. 

