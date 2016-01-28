Lowcountry lottery winner: I'm going to have some fun

A Charleston woman is set to enjoy a quarter-of-a-million dollar prize, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery.

They say she won the lottery money off a $10 Big Cash scratch-off ticket from the Harris Teeter on Harbor View Road.

“My mouth fell open,” she said when she realized what she won. Now, she has plans to travel and buy a boat.

“I’m going to have some fun!” she said.

The odds of winning $250,000 were one in 696,000.

