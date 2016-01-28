Walterboro Police arrest woman linked to two armed robberies

The Walterboro Police Department says it has arrested a woman they linked to two armed robberies at gas stations on S. Jefferies Blvd. Wednesday.

Barbara Ann Williams will face a judge in bond court later Thursday.

According to a statement from the agency, a store clerk at Citgo told officers a woman approached her at 2:17 a.m., revealed what looked like a gun in her jacket pocket and demanded money from the register. She fled the scene in a black sedan with an undetermined amount of cash.

Officers responded to another armed robbery on the same road that evening.

According to the statement, the second robbery occurred at BoBop's, 401 S. Jefferies Blvd., at 5:00 p.m.

That clerk said the suspect had a gun in her jacket pocket and threatened to shoot her if she didn't give her any money. The suspect took an undetermined amount of cash and fled the scene.

Both of the store clerks said the woman was wearing a white fur hat and a light colored jacket.

Surveillance video from the gas stations revealed that the women were one and the same.

