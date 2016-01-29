Eastbound traffic moving after following two accidents on I-26

Speeds are picking up eastbound on I-26 following two car accidents within five miles of each other.

The drive time from Summerville to downtown Charleston has fallen to about 30 minutes.

According to the South Carolina Department of Transportation, all lanes are back open after a crash on milemarker 208, near the exit to Ashley Phosphate Road.

Officials say another crash on I-26 caused some issues Friday morning. This one was near the College Park Road exit.

