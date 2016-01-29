Quantcast

Joey Sovine

Meteorologist

Professional Experience:
Weekend Meteorologist - WVVA in Bluefield, West Virginia.
Weekend Meteorologist - WCBD here in Charleston.
Morning Meteorologist - WINK in Fort Myers, Florida.

Education:
Millersville University; B.S. in Atmospheric Sciences(Meteorology)

Hometown:
Salem, Virginia

Family:
Lives in Mount Pleasant with his wife, Chanel, and 1 year old daughter Brynlee.

Hobbies & Interests:
Anything outdoors. Love to golf and fish. Huge sports fan - Virginia Tech Hokies and all things Cleveland!

Likes Best About Lowcountry:
The beautiful beaches, incredible food and awesome people. Oh, and not freezing to death in the Winter!

Contact:
Email Joey
Like on Facebook 
Follow on Twitter

