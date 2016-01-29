Joey Sovine

Meteorologist



Professional Experience:

Weekend Meteorologist - WVVA in Bluefield, West Virginia.

Weekend Meteorologist - WCBD here in Charleston.

Morning Meteorologist - WINK in Fort Myers, Florida.



Education:

Millersville University; B.S. in Atmospheric Sciences(Meteorology)



Hometown:

Salem, Virginia



Family:

Lives in Mount Pleasant with his wife, Chanel, and 1 year old daughter Brynlee.



Hobbies & Interests:

Anything outdoors. Love to golf and fish. Huge sports fan - Virginia Tech Hokies and all things Cleveland!



Likes Best About Lowcountry:

The beautiful beaches, incredible food and awesome people. Oh, and not freezing to death in the Winter!



Contact:

Email Joey

Like on Facebook

Follow on Twitter