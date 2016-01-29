Aldersgate Warming Shelter to open Friday

The Winter Warming Shelter at Aldersgate United Methodist Church will be open the evening of Friday, Jan. 29 for anyone needing a place to keep out of the cold.

The shelter, located at 1444 Remount Road, will be open from 7:00 p.m. Friday to 7:00 a.m. the following day.

CARTA Route 13 will provide free transit to anyone that asks to be taken to the Aldersgate Warming Shelter. Bus riders will be provided a return ticket at the shelter.

A hot meal, hot showers and a warm bed will be provided.

