Resolution filed to house Lowcountry homeless on Old Navy Base

A resolution filed with the South Carolina House Wednesday calls for an effort to organize the old Charleston Naval Base into a site for housing for the homeless in Charleston, Berkeley and Dorchester Counties.

Charleston County has one of the highest numbers of homeless people in the state, and all three counties have seen an increase in the number of homeless people in recent months, according to the resolution filed by representatives Wendell Gilliard and Joseph Jefferson.

The resolution states that area homeless would be protected from the cold if they were able to live on the base.

"In winter months, emergency shelters reach maximum occupancy quickly and leave many homeless persons, including children, out on the streets to endure the harsh conditions," the statement reads.

The resolution also calls for a meeting between the Governor and mayors in Charleston, Berkeley and Dorchester counties to address the issue.

