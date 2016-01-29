Charleston Boat show organizers expect another prosperous event

The 36th Annual Charleston Boat Show will be in town until Sunday.

A taste of summer is coming to the Charleston Area Convention Center in North Charleston Jan. 29 through Jan. 31 for the 36th annual Charleston Boat Show.

The unofficial kickoff to boating season is expected to draw roughly 10,000 people to the event, according to organizer Jacqui Bomar.

“People look forward to this show. It grows and grows and grows. We've got so many boats outside, in the parking lot, in front of the convention center. It's packed. It's really exciting," Bomar said.

She says the event is going to be rapid revenue builder for the arena and city.

She says there will be 100 exhibitors selling a variety of marine merchandise. Seventy different brands of boats and dozens of vendors are preparing to sell their vessels to the attendees. She also says a majority of sellers and buyers are local.

“The Charleston Boat show really brings a tremendous economic impact to the city. We are eating in the restaurants, we are staying in the hotels,” Bomar said.

The show comes one day after North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey released his annual State of the City address. His video touched on the importance of events inside that North Charleston Coliseum and the Charleston area convention center.

He says last year alone, 1.5 million visitors attended the attraction. Also, over $50 million in direct local spending was attributed the North Charleston Coliseum and Performing Arts Center.



Tickets are $10 for adults, children are $4, seniors 65+ and Military with ID are $5. VIP tickets are $35.

Copyright 2016 WCSC. All rights reserved.











