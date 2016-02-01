Three teens arrested in downtown Charleston strong arm robbery

Charleston Police officers say they arrested three teenagers after a strong arm robbery on Beaufain Street Sunday.

A woman told officers she was walking to her Beaufain Street apartment when someone walked up behind her, pushed her down and took her purse.

Three individuals matching the descriptions provided by the victim were located on Conroy Street, near Meeting Street.

Trevion Wigfall, 17, of Charleston and Koebe Huger, 19, of North Charleston are both charged with strong arm robbery and financial transaction card fraud. Corwin Manigault, 16, of downtown Charleston is charged with strong armed robbery.

According to an incident report, the alleged strong armed robbery occurred around 10:30 p.m., and the suspects were in custody by 11:50 p.m.

The suspects are being held in the Al Cannon Detention Center.

The police department says it is still investigating.

