Lowcountry teens win statewide robotics competition

A team of students from Lowcountry will be headed to San Antonio in March after coming out on top in a statewide robotics competition.

The 4-H Rohming Robots Project club, a group of area 8th to 12th grade students, beat 19 other teams at the South Carolina First Tech Challenge Championship held in Gaffney, South Carolina over the weekend.

Lead coach Linda Stewart says the team won the competition's Winning Alliance Captain and Inspire Award.

The students worked for months to design, build and program their team robot to complete certain tasks. They competed against other groups on Saturday.

"The team has designing, building, and programming teams that all help on building the robot," she said. "There is a strategy team, which comes up with our game strategy and helps scout other teams at competitions. There is the documentation team which carefully keeps track of the team’s journey and design process in an engineering notebook complete with photos, brainstorming, and design calculations. Finally there are the business support teams like marketing, outreach, and sponsorship, which are also very important for making sure the team has the necessary funding, as well as working on community outreach to share FIRST and STEM within the community."

The students code in a programming language called Java and are independent for the most part, Stewart says. "Students get some help from their coaches and professionals who act as mentors, but they’re essentially doing everything themselves."

"Because of our team's performance in the SC FTC Championship, we have advanced to the next level of competition with 71 other teams from all over the South region," Steward said. The competition will take place in San Antonio, Texas on March 9-11.

Winners of the Super-Regional competition will advance to the World Competition in St. Louis in April.

The team hopes fundraising though their GoFundMe page will cover the cost of their trip and help them make upgrades to their robot.

