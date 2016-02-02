Prescribed fire burning at Naval Weapons Station

A prescribed fire will burn Tuesday on the Naval Weapons Station in North Charleston, a press release states.

According to the release, the controlled burn started around 11 a.m. and will last until about 7 p.m.

The fire is being conducted by trained professionals. According to the statement, this type of fire reduces natural fuel loads present in the woods, enhances timber and wildlife habitats, restores ecosystems and suppresses forest diseases and pets.

The United States Air Force is asking passers by not to call 911 or any local fire departments to report prescribed fires. Joint Base Charleston personnel can confirm authorized burning activity at (843) 764-7555.

For additional information on prescribed burning, call the Joint Base Charleston Natural Resources Office at (843) 794-7951.

