Free tax filing, employment assistance among services offered at resource fair Wednesday

Lowcountry organizations are working together to provide assistance to the community at a resource fair Wednesday.

SC Thrive, Palmetto Goodwill, Trident United Way and other local organizations will host the fair from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Goodwill Community Service Center, 2150 Eagle Drive in North Charleston.

"SC Thrive Tax Counselors will provide free tax filing services and many additional community organizations will be on hand to provide other necessary resources including banking, health care, employment services, financial counseling, money management, education, food assistance and more," a news release states.

Organizers say tax filing at the event will be by appointment only. Call Palmetto Goodwill at (843) 566-0072 to schedule.

SC Thrive will also provide free tax services through April 18 at numerous sites throughout the state, including several Goodwill locations. Visit scthrive.org/filetaxes to see if you qualify, find a location near you and make appointments or even file yourself.

