Dump truck takes down cable, phone lines on Cross County Road at Bryhawke

Charleston County Dispatch confirmed a traffic accident involving a dump truck happened in the area of Cross County Road and Bryhawke Circle early Wednesday morning.

According to dispatch, the dump truck took phone and cable lines down. They say two transformers blew as a result of the incident.

North Charleston police and fire departments were on scene, but have since left.

The incident was called in at 6:16 a.m.

Copyright 2016 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.