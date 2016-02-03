New app helps fans show Panthers pride ahead of Super Bowl

Carolina Panthers fans can now take to their mobile phones to show their team pride with several new emoticons.

A free application called Purrmoji allows users to share Panthers-themed emojis and gifs with their friends.

The app is compatible with the iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch, but android users can find the images on purrmoji.com.

It currently has four stars in the Apple Store.

