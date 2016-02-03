CCSO: Man wanted in Hollywood shooting turns himself in

A man wanted for a December shooting incident in Hollywood has turned himself in, officials say.

According to a report by the Charleston County Sheriff's Office, deputies believe Clarence Green shot a man after an argument involving a car.

When he was contacted via telephone by US Marshals Tuesday, he said "US Marshals were in Aiken, SC looking for me... I don't want' any trouble... I surrender!"

The report says the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force met Green at the Al Cannon Detention Center, where he was booked.

Green has been charged with attempted murder and possessing firearm during a violent crime.

Deputies say they responded to the incident on Dec. 15 to find a male victim suffering gunshots to his calf and thigh.

A woman told deputies the incident started when she was arguing with the victim over alleged damages she caused to the car. She called Green over, who came on scene to speak with the man.

She heard a shooting sound after turning around for a second, the victim says. She then saw the victim laying on the ground.

The victim was taken to the hospital with injuries. Deputies then found two shell casings at the scene.

A bond hearing is set for Green on Wednesday.

Copyright 2016 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.