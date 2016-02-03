Charleston Police investigating stabbing at Tent City

Charleston Police say they are investigating a reported stabbing that happened at Tent City, an area of tents under an interstate ramp on Meeting Street.

A witness told officers he was on Oswego Street around 3 a.m. Tuesday when a man pulled into the driveway of a home and got out, screaming and bleeding profusely from the arm and the leg.

The victim told the man he had come from Tent City and was assaulted near a basketball court. The witness started rendering aid by applying pressure on his wounds with paper towels.

EMS arrived on scene and took the victim to a nearby hospital.

The incident report says an officer spoke with a possible second victim of the same incident in Tent City. That person was also taken to the hospital.

Copyright 2016 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.