Court document: SLED finds DNA of Scott, Slager 'presumptively present' on taser swab

Attorneys for Michael Slager have filed a motion asking for swabs from the former North Charleston officer's taser to be sent back to an independent investigator after SLED was allowed to take a look at new evidence found.

Slager is charged in the April 4 shooting death of 50-year-old Walter Scott at a traffic stop.

In a previous motion filed Feb. 3, Slager's attorneys said an independent forensic investigator found what he believed to be trace evidence on the taser. SLED was invited to look at the expert's finding and test it themselves.

The independent investigation remains on hold until they get the evidence back. Last week, Slager's attorneys asked for 30 to 45 more days to investigate.

According to the court document, SLED's analysis found that the DNA of both Slager and Scott are "presumptively present" on swabs of the taser. The document states SLED didn't record exactly what spot on the taser was swabbed.

Slager was released on bond in early January and had his trial date set for Oct. 31.

