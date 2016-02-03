Quantcast

Deputies find missing teen in North Charleston

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

Detectives with the Charleston County Sheriff's Office say a teen reported missing Wednesday has been found safe. 

According to a news release, the 17-year-old was reported missing by her DSS case worker on Jan. 26. She was last seen in Hollywood on Dec. 5. 

Officials say she was found Wednesday night at a Walmart in North Charleston. 

