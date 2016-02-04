Police: Man asked woman what she was looking at, opened fire

Police say they responded to an incident where shots were fired at a woman on King Street Sunday.

According to an incident report, a woman told officers she was walking on the 900 block of King Street just after 7 a.m. when she passed a man who asked her what she was looking at.

When the victim told the man she wasn't looking at him, he said she "had better get down."

The report says the victim kept walking, and the suspect went back into a building on the 900 block of King.

A moment later, the victim turned around and saw the suspect had come back and was messing with his waist band. When she looked back again, the suspect was pointing a handgun at her, the incident report states.

According to the incident report, the suspect then started firing at the victim as she ran south on King Street, diving for cover.

Officers found eight shell casings on the 900 block of King, but were unable to find a suspect.

