Deputies: Lieber security guard arrested for assaulting co-worker

An incident report from the Summerville Police Department states Thomas Hamilton punched and pepper sprayed a female victim with prison-owned pepper spray after an argument t Monday. Photo Source: AP

A security guard for the Lieber Correctional Institution has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a co-worker, deputies say.

An incident report from the Dorchester County Sheriff's Office states Thomas Hamilton punched and pepper sprayed a female victim after an argument at a gas station on W. 5th N. Street Monday. According to deputies, the pepper spray belonged to the correctional facility where he works.

The victim told deputies she and Hamilton were in the same car and had been arguing earlier in the day when they pulled into the Speedway gas station at Highway 78 and Jedburg Road. That's when another confrontation ensued, she said.

According to the incident report, the victim was punched multiple times when she tried to get out of the vehicle. She was able to get out and he left the scene.

Later on, she realized she left her purse in the car and called the suspect to meet her at another gas station on W. 5th N. Street.

Hamilton arrived and told the victim he wasn’t going to let her get her stuff and leave.

“[She] put her arm in the car window to unlock the door at which point [Hamilton] rolled up the window, trapping her arm,” the incident report states. “With her arm stuck in the window she observed [Hamilton] holding a can of pepper spray. At that point all she saw was orange.”

Deputies say they responded to the incident at 9:25 p.m.

Hamilton admitted the two were arguing throughout the day, but said the pepper spray went off in his pocket and got in both of their eyes as he went to get the woman’s belongings from the back seat of the car.

Hamilton was taken to jail while in his Lieber security guard uniform.

He has been charged with simple assault.

