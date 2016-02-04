South Carolina absentee voting underway

Absentee voting is underway for the 2016 Presidential Preference Primaries.

"Right now, we have about 2,000 absentee voters. We're really hoping that it will start to pick up here shortly,” said Joseph Debney, BEVR’s

Executive Director. “In the past we’ve done 8,000 for these presidential primaries. We’ve clearly got a long road ahead of us.”



According to election officials, there are 17 reasons a voter can send in an absentee ballot. “One is that you work on election day. Another is that you're taking care of a person who's sick or you're 65 or older. Any of those reasons. Those are our most common,“ Debney said.



Absentee ballots, which must be submitted by mail or in person, played a huge roll in the 2008 South Carolina Primaries. That was the last time both parties held them in that state. Approximately 36,000 absentee ballots were cast statewide that election year. State election officials are watching closely to see if numbers will be close to that this year.

They say as of today, approximately 29,000 absentee ballot applications have already been requested statewide.



According to election officials, voters may vote in only on party’s Presidential Preference Primary.

Debney says the Charleston County Board of Elections and Voter Registration is also in need of additional poll managers for the Feb. 20 and Feb. 27 Presidential Preference Primaries.

City of Charleston, North Charleston, Sullivan’s Island, Mount Pleasant and Hollywood area are looking for workers to work primary days from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Poll managers are compensated $120 ($60 for training and $60 for working on Election Day) for each election they work. The poll manager must work Election Day to be paid for the training session.

Election Day duties include: processing of voters, ballot distribution, activate the voting machines, compliance with election law and procedures and general voter assistance.

To apply for a poll manager position visit http://www.charlestoncounty.org/departments/bevr/poll-managers.php to download an application and employment verification form.

For questions, please contact electionworkers@charlestoncounty.org or by phone at (843) 974-6421.

Copyright 2016 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.