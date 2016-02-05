Give the Gift of Life and enjoy A Celebration on Folly Beach, in this week's 5 Around Town!

2016 Winter Coin Show

Coin Collecting is a long standing tradition and the tradition continues this weekend at the Lowcountry Winter coin show! Low Country Coin Club will be holding their 2016 Winter Coin show at the Ladson Fairgrounds. The coin show will feature rare currency where you can buy and trade your coins. There will be something for collectors of all ages! Be sure to visit their website at www.lowcountrycoinclub.com for show times. Parking and admission is free. The Lowcountry Chapter of the American Red Cross will also be on site on Saturday Between the hours of 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., where you can give blood.



The 9th Annual Folly Gras and Street Festival

The 9th Annual Folly Gras and Street Festival is back this Saturday, bringing food, fun and music to Folly beach. The Festival will feature local food, vendors, kids' activities, live music and more! Be sure to wear a festive costume and your beads. The parade will start at 12 p.m., with the street party immediately following from 1 p.m.-5 p.m. Entry to the festival is free. More information can be found at www.visitfolly.com



The 5th Annual Shuck A Rama

The Shuck A Rama will be a fun filled oyster roast with pork sliders and coleslaw for the non-oyster eaters. Food will be served from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Domestic beer and wine will also be on tap. Three musical groups will provide live music. The 5th annual Shuck A Rama is being put on by the Brain Injury Association of SC, proceeds from this event will go towards funding the majority of the BIASC work, which includes helping brain injury survivors and their families/caregivers. The event is being held at Brick House Kitchen on James Island this Saturday from 5-8 pm. Tickets are $45 at the door. More information can be found at www.bia-usa.org/sc

