Deputies seeking man after armed robbery in Goose Creek

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's help identifying the suspect in an armed robbery at a convenience store in Goose Creek.

Berkeley County Spokesman Michael Mule says deputies responded to the Kangaroo convenience store at 1044 Red Bank Road the morning of Sunday, Jan. 24.

Around 8:35 a.m., Mule says, a man wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt with "Swamp Foxes" on the front went in the store, presented a black, semi-automatic pistol and demanded money from the clerk.

The suspect then fled the store on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office at 843-719-4412 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

Copyright 2016 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.