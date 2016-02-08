Clements Ferry Road at Jessen Lane reopens after crash

Quantcast

DANIEL ISLAND, SC (WCSC) -

Clements Ferry Road at Jessen Lane on Daniel Island is back open Monday following an early-morning crash, according to Charleston County Dispatch. 

Dispatchers say Charleston Police, Charleston Fire and Berkeley County EMS were called to the scene before 3 a.m. 

At 5:30 a.m., the scene was cleared. 

